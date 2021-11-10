Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson will begin the defence of his UK Championship title against John Astley in the opening round.

There are 128 players involved in the draw, including seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is set to face Michael White.

Female players Reanne Evans and Ng On-yee will play Barry Hawkins and Yan Bingtao.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, 23 November at the York Barbican and will be shown on BBC TV.

It returns to York for the first time since 2019 after last year's event was staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

Robertson beat Judd Trump 10-9 in a dramatic final last year to win the tournament for a third time.