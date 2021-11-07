Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson was crowned world champion in 2010

Neil Robertson staged an impressive comeback to beat John Higgins 9-8 in a dramatic English Open final.

The Australian led 5-3, with the help of two centuries, but Higgins reeled off four frames in a row at the start of the evening session to go 7-5 up.

Robertson then fought back from 8-6 down to force a decider and, after Higgins missed a red when well placed, won it with a 65 break.

"It's an unbelievable feeling winning this tournament," said Robertson.

Speaking to Eurosport, he added: "I found something from somewhere and I seemed to play my best snooker towards the end of the match."

Robertson, who lost last year's final 9-8 to Judd Trump, made breaks of 140 and 123 in building his 5-3 lead in the opening session.

He was not as fluent at the start of the final session but then improved and knocked in a 120 to force a decider.

Scot Higgins had led 8-6 in the recent Northern Ireland Open before losing 9-8 to Mark Allen and suffered the same outcome.

"The last two finals I really do think shows I've not really got it at this level," said Higgins.

"Neil was unbelievable - what a player and what a champion.

"It was a great final to be involved in, I came out the loser again but every credit to him."