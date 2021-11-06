Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Higgins is a four-time world champion

John Higgins came from behind to dramatically beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 and reach the final of the English Open in Milton Keynes.

Higgins had trailed 4-2 and 5-3 but, after O'Sullivan missed a red along the cushion, the Scot levelled at 5-5.

In a tense decider, both players missed pots they would expect to make before Higgins edged it to secure victory.

"I fell over the line. It's a tough game out there, especially when the pressure is on," said Higgins.

Speaking to Eurosport, he added: "You can miss anything and that's exactly what was happening in the end. We were all over the place."

Higgins will now play either Neil Robertson or Mark King in the final.

The drama of the final frame included O'Sullivan missing a black off its spot and Higgins potting a long red only for the white to go in.

O'Sullivan then inadvertently potted the black and left himself snookered on the last red before Higgins missed a green off its spot with the finishing line in sight.

But he got another chance and took it to reach his 53rd ranking final.