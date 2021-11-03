Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the English Open title in 2017

Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan hit 461 unanswered points as he recovered from a "nervous" start to reach the English Open last 32.

O'Sullivan, 45, lost the first frame but then hit three consecutive centuries to beat Michael Georgiou 4-1.

In Wednesday's night session, defending champion Judd Trump won 4-1 against England's Steven Hallworth.

World number four Neil Robertson also progressed with a 4-2 win over Thailand's Sunny Akani.

However, world number 16 Anthony McGill was stunned in a 4-0 defeat by Scottish amateur Ross Muir.

O'Sullivan said he was not mentally ready at the start of his day-session match in Milton Keynes, after a quick finish to the preceding match between Shaun Murphy and Joe O'Connor meant he had to dash to face Georgiou.

After making plenty of mistakes in the opening frame, O'Sullivan soon found his rhythm as breaks of 82, 127, 129 and 108 prevented Georgiou from registering a single point in the remainder of the match.

Next O'Sullivan faces Anthony Hamilton - his former practice partner- in the last 32.

"I was having something to eat and it was like 4-2 [between Murphy and O'Connor] and I just had to rush over," O'Sullivan, the 2017 champion, told Eurosport.

"I had seven minutes to get ready and come in and was obviously a bit rushed.

"No excuses, but just the frame of mind, I just kept trying to settle, settle, settle.

"I feel like I'm cueing all right so I know that there is some good snooker in there but you still need to be ready mentally."

