Follow live coverage of the UK Snooker Championship at York Barbican across BBC TV and online from Saturday, 27 November.

The tournament, which starts on the Tuesday, 23 November is returning to York after being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World champion Mark Selby will look to win his third title while world number one Judd Trump attempts to lift the trophy for a second time after losing in last year's final to Neil Robertson.

Robertson edged Trump 10-9 in an unforgettable final to claim his third UK Championship.

You can watch live coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

If you miss any of the day's action, catch up on the highlights on UK Championship Extra on BBC Two every night.

Saturday 27 November

13:00-18:00 - Second round - Red Button One, and iPlayer

13:15-17:30 - Second round - BBC Two and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:35-00:25 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:25-02:25 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Sunday 28 November

12:45-17:15 - Second round, Part Two- BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Monday 29 November

13:00-17:15 - Third round - BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:15-00:05 - UK Championship Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Tuesday 30 November

13:00-17:15 - Third round - BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer

00:05-00:55 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:55-02:55 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Wednesday 1 December

13:00-17:15 - Last 16 - BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Thursday 2 December

13:00-17:15 - Last 16 - BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two

Friday 3 December

13:00-17:15 - Quarter-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer

13:00-18:00 - Quarter-finals - Red Button One and iPlayer

19:00-20:00 - Quarter-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer

19:00-23:30 - Quarter-finals - Red Button One and iPlayer

23:05-23:55 - Highlights - Red Button

Saturday 4 December

13:00-17:15 - Semi-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer

19:00-19:30 - Semi-finals - BBC Four and iPlayer

19:30-22:00 - Semi-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer

Sunday 5 December

13:00-17:15 - Final - BBC Two and iPlayer

19:00-22:00 - Final - BBC Two and iPlayer

