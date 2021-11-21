UK Snooker Championship 2021: Watch live coverage across the BBC
Follow live coverage of the UK Snooker Championship at York Barbican across BBC TV and online from Saturday, 27 November.
The tournament, which starts on the Tuesday, 23 November is returning to York after being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
World champion Mark Selby will look to win his third title while world number one Judd Trump attempts to lift the trophy for a second time after losing in last year's final to Neil Robertson.
Robertson edged Trump 10-9 in an unforgettable final to claim his third UK Championship.
You can watch live coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
If you miss any of the day's action, catch up on the highlights on UK Championship Extra on BBC Two every night.
Coverage details
Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday 27 November
13:00-18:00 - Second round - Red Button One, and iPlayer
13:15-17:30 - Second round - BBC Two and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:35-00:25 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:25-02:25 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Sunday 28 November
12:45-17:15 - Second round, Part Two- BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Second round - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Monday 29 November
13:00-17:15 - Third round - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:15-00:05 - UK Championship Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Tuesday 30 November
13:00-17:15 - Third round - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Third round - Red Button One and iPlayer
00:05-00:55 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:55-02:55 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Wednesday 1 December
13:00-17:15 - Last 16 - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Thursday 2 December
13:00-17:15 - Last 16 - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Last 16 - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
Friday 3 December
13:00-17:15 - Quarter-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 - Quarter-finals - Red Button One and iPlayer
19:00-20:00 - Quarter-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer
19:00-23:30 - Quarter-finals - Red Button One and iPlayer
23:05-23:55 - Highlights - Red Button
Saturday 4 December
13:00-17:15 - Semi-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer
19:00-19:30 - Semi-finals - BBC Four and iPlayer
19:30-22:00 - Semi-finals - BBC Two and iPlayer
Sunday 5 December
13:00-17:15 - Final - BBC Two and iPlayer
19:00-22:00 - Final - BBC Two and iPlayer
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check you local listings for more detailed information.