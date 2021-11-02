Last updated on .From the section Snooker

'I want to be back on table one', Kyren Wilson told the media after his first-round win

Kyren Wilson used his turn on the main table to beat Ashley Carty 4-2 in round two of the English Open.

The world number five had complained of being "sick of seeing the same faces" in the TV slots after beating Noppon Saengkham 4-0 on table two on Monday.

His comments triggered blunt responses, with Ronnie O'Sullivan labelling Wilson "not that charismatic".

But classy Wilson took a three-frame lead against Carty and thwarted a fightback with a sixth-frame 135 break.

Defending champion and current world number one Judd Trump came through a close encounter to beat Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

"You have to earn it," was Trump's message to Wilson, after the Kettering man had spoken of his frustration at playing "on the graveyard shift" away from the prime slots on the main table in Milton Keynes.

"I want to be back on table one where I feel like a world number five should be," Wilson had said. "What does it mean if you're not on the showbiz table?"

In the round's other highlights, 2019 champion Mark Selby secured a comfortable 4-1 win over 85th-ranked Jamie Wilson and seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry was thrashed 4-0 by Chris Wakelin.

In contrast to their meeting at the British Open in August, which Hendry won, Wakelin was in uncharitable mood. He limited the Scotsman to just 18 points in the entire match and racked up three century breaks of his own in an impressive display.

Full results from rounds one and two external-link

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.