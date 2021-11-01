Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan reeled off four 50-plus breaks in his 4-1 win over David Lilley

Ronnie O'Sullivan has told Kyren Wilson to "do the business" if he wants to stop being overlooked.

After beating Noppon Saengkham 4-0 in the first round of the English Open, Wilson, 29, said he was "sick of seeing the same faces" on the main table.

Fellow Englishman O'Sullivan, 45, then responded after beating David Lilley 4-1 in Milton Keynes.

"Win tournaments, become exciting to watch, done deal. That's what people want to see," he told Eurosport.

"It's like Tiger Woods. If he's playing golf, they just follow Tiger because they know that people choose to watch Tiger. Same with tennis and Roger Federer."

Wilson is currently ranked fifth in the world and his best performance in the World Championship saw him reach the 2020 final, where world number three O'Sullivan beat him 18-8 to win the title for a sixth time.

O'Sullivan added: "I'm not saying Kyren is not exciting or anything or not a very, very good player, but I suppose more people will tune in to watch someone like Judd [Trump] than they would Kyren."

Defending champion Trump also won at the Marshall Arena on Monday, beating Matthew Selt 4-1, and he relished the return of fans to the venue where much of last season was played out in lockdown.

"I had just become a robot that was used to winning," he said. "It became a habit. There was no special feeling and it didn't mean that much to me. Now having crowds back, it's really got me up for this season."

Mark Selby, who will replace Trump as world number one next week irrespective of results, beat Sanderson Lam 4-2.

World number four Neil Robertson beat Andy Hicks 4-0 while Barry Hawkins compiled a rare 146 total clearance in the second frame of his 4-1 win over Reanne Evans.

Four-time world champion John Higgins lost 9-8 to Mark Allen in the final of last month's Northern Ireland but beat Zhao Jianbo 4-1, while Allen crashed back to earth with a 4-1 defeat to Luca Brecel.

Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui both progressed against Welsh opponents, beating Duane Jones (4-3) and Andrew Pagett (4-1) respectively.

But Scotland's world number eight Stephen Maguire was upset 4-3 by Mark King, the world number 54.