John Higgins fought back to level at 4-4 with Mark Allen after the first session of the best of 17 frames Northern Ireland Open final in Belfast.

Allen, searching for a first triumph in his home event, led by two frames on three occasions but Higgins proved typically dogged in getting on terms.

After firing a break of 123 in frame three, Higgins produced a sensational 48 clearance to level at 4-4.

That came after Allen had led 63-0 in frame eight.

Allen's own 58 break had put him on the brink of ending the session 5-3 up but after the Antrim man lost position, Higgins replied with his own contribution of 16 before a safety battle was followed by the Scotsman's stunning clearance as he produced magnificent pots on the yellow, green and brown.

Home hope Allen dominated the opening two frames as he produced runs of 30 and 44 in the opener before a clever plant set up a break of 82 in the next.

Higgins hit back with his break of 123, which looked like being a 141 before he missed the final blue, as he potted two terrific opening longs reds to help open his account.

Breaks of 25 and 37 saw Allen, 35, restore a two-frame advantage before the four-time world champion replied with a run of 68 to reduce the margin to the minimum again.

The match's fluency briefly deserted both players in frame six before Allen clinched it but Higgins once more cut the margin to one in the next by posting a break of 55.

Allen's 58 break left him needing only one more red to secure a two-frame advantage heading into the evening session but he lost position and following a prolonged safety battle, Higgins potted a tremendous red to begin a break which almost brought back memories of his namesake Alex Higgins' epic clearance against Jimmy White in the 1982 World Championship semi-final.

The winner of Sunday's decider will earn the Alex Higgins Trophy as well as a £70,000 first prize.