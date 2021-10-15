Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen hit a maximum 147 in his opening match at the Waterfront Hall on Sunday

Judd Trump's impressive three-year reign as Northern Ireland Open champion is over after home favourite Mark Allen came from 3-0 down to win their quarter-final 5-3.

World number two Trump hit breaks of 100 and 91 for a three-frame advantage at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.

However, Allen fought back to level at 3-3 before a 128 clearance saw him edge ahead.

And Allen held his nerve to win a scrappy eighth frame for a famous win.

Trump beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7 in each of the last three finals and was on course for a record fourth title until a crucial miss at 3-0 allowed Allen in to clinch his first frame.

Judd Trump lost for the first time in the Northern Ireland Open since 2017

But Allen showed real character, with a superb comeback win, and will now play the winner of the second quarter-final between Shaun Murphy and Ricky Walden.

"I was mentally really good in that match, which I'm really proud about," reflected Allen.

Yan Bingtao, who knocked out O'Sullivan in the previous round, faces Mitchell Mann, while four-time world champion John Higgins takes on David Gilbert in the other last-eight encounters.