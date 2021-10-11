Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby will play Gary Wilson or Rory McLeod in the last 32

World number two Mark Selby won on the final black to edge China's Cao Yupeng 4-3 and progress to the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open.

The Leicester cueman made a break of 66 in the deciding frame to leave Cao needing a snooker, which he did before clearing up to the black.

Cao missed and left the black over the pocket for Selby to clinch victory.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has lost the last three finals to Judd Trump, defeated Andy Hicks 4-1.

Shaun Murphy is also through after a 4-2 win over Bai Langning at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Barry Hawkins is out after losing 4-0 to Mark King while 2017 champion Mark Williams beat Elliot Slessor 4-3.

John Higgins enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Farakh Ajaib and Kyren Wilson defeated Robert Milkins 4-1.

Mark Allen provided the highlight of the tournament so far with maximum 147 in front of his home fans on Sunday.