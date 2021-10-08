Judd Trump has picked up the Alex Higgins Trophy in each of the last three years

Judd Trump will be aiming to secure a fourth consecutive Northern Ireland Open title when the tournament returns to Belfast after a one-year absence.

Trump forms part of an elite band of just three players who have won the same tournament in three consecutive years, the others being multiple world champions Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis.

The third ranking event of this season's World Snooker tour will be staged at its regular venue, the Waterfront Hall, having been played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes last year because of Covid-19 regulations.

With all of the world's top 16 - bar Chinese star Ding Junhui - in attendance, it promises to be an exciting nine days of competition from 9-17 October, with the Alex Higgins Trophy and a first prize of £70,000 on offer for the winner.

The event is the first of four which make up the regular Home Nations series, with the English Open next in November, followed by the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in late February/early March.

We look at some of the big talking points ahead of the visit of the gladiators of the green baize to Northern Ireland's capital.

Could it be Trump-O'Sullivan final number four?

O'Sullivan and Trump have played each other in the last three NI Open finals

Two of the biggest crowd-pullers in the sport, six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and current world number two Judd Trump, have dominated the Northern Ireland Open in recent years, contesting the last three finals.

Trump has prevailed 9-7 on each occasion and the pair will again start among the favourites to collect the title this time round.

Even the change of venue in 2020 failed to halt the pair's outstanding form in the tournament and although the best-of-seven-frame format in the opening rounds tends to lend itself to upsets, few would bet against the cream of the world's talent rising to the top once again.

Having sat out the first two ranking tournaments of the season, the Championship League and British Open, O'Sullivan will be keen to make his mark again after reaching five ranking finals during the 2020-21 campaign.

For his part, Trump has exited at the second and third round stages respectively in the season openers but will reclaim the world number one ranking he lost to world champion Mark Selby after August's British Open regardless of results in Belfast because of the nature of the two-year rolling ranking system.

The 32-year-old has won six and five ranking titles respectively over the last couple of seasons. while you have to go back to the rescheduled World Championship of August 2020 for O'Sullivan's last tournament success.

What does the formbook say?

Mark Williams won the British Open in August and is a previous winner of the Northern Ireland Open

The Northern Ireland Open will be the first ranking event to be held since two-time world champion Mark Williams beat Gary Wilson to win the British Open on its return to the snooker calendar in August.

As a result, the world's leading players have found themselves out of competitive action for almost two months.

Williams is a former Northern Ireland Open winner at the Waterfront, claiming the crown 12 months after Mark King won the inaugural event at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in 2016.

David Gilbert defeated Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the decider of this season's Championship League curtain-raiser.

The top 16 seeds will compete in held over qualifying round matches, with most of the leading players in action on 10 October, before the first round commences on Monday 11 October.

With the likes of Selby, Neil Robertson, John Higgins, Shaun Murphy and Kyren Wilson all set to challenge the hegemony of Trump and O'Sullivan of recent years, it is difficult to predict a winner.

All matches are best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which are best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the first to nine frames winning the final.

What chance a Northern Ireland winner?

Mark Allen lost in the third round of last year's Northern Ireland Open

Despite having an indifferent record at the event, Antrim's world-ranked number 11 Mark Allen again represents the best hope of a 'home' winner in Belfast.

With the exception of his victory in the Champion of Champions invitation tournament, the 35-year-old struggled to find his best form last season, while he has made the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Open just once in five attempts.

Allen has conceded that he feels extra pressure when playing in Belfast, finding the expectation of playing in front of his home crowd difficult to cope with.

His fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown will hope to recapture the form which saw him emerge from the shadows of the world's biggest stars to sensationally beat O'Sullivan in the Welsh Open final in February.

Brown has been handed a tough assignment against British Open runner-up Gary Wilson in his preliminary round contest.

Two other Northern Ireland players, Robert McCullough and Chris Clifford, have been awarded wildcard entries and with social distancing no longer being required for certain indoor events in Northern Ireland such as the NI Open, local players can be sure of plenty of home support.

Maximum breaks...and some controversies too

O'Sullivan asked for a photographer to be removed at the 2017 event

The first five years of the NI Open has yielded three 147 breaks - John Higgins knocking in a maximum in 2016 and Stuart Bingham and Trump following suit in 2019 and 2020.

Before setting out on his three-year winning streak, Trump was involved in one of the more controversial incidents to have occurred at the Waterfront event on his way to a 4-2 first-round defeat by Stuart Carrington in 2017.

The 2019 world champion conceded a frame by throwing his cue at the ball after missing a red to a middle pocket when he trailed 52-0 with 83 points remaining in the final frame, then refused to attend his news conference afterwards.

In the same year, O'Sullivan confronted a photographer and asked referee Leo Scullion to have him removed during a 4-2 first-round victory over Lukas Kleckers.

World Snooker rules stated that photographers covering any of their tournaments must use a tripod at all times and O'Sullivan argued that the photographer was in breach of the rules.