Trump hit a top break of just 33 against Slessor

Judd Trump lost in the British Open third round and surrendered the world number one ranking - on his birthday.

Trump, who turned 32 on Friday, was beaten 3-2 by Elliot Slessor, and failure to reach the quarter-finals means Mark Selby is now number one.

Slessor set up a last-16 meeting with Ali Carter, who beat Selby 3-0 in the second round in Leicester.

Carter hit his second 147 break of the tournament, but still lost to Slessor later on Friday.

Trump criticised the state of the tables at the Morningside Arena after he was knocked out.

"It was a scrappy game. I couldn't really get any rhythm going and it was tough in the end," he said.

"I said it from the first game I struggled with the table. I thought it was very heavy from the start.

"I've watched a lot of the games and they've been very scrappy.

"You're just battling to get through to the quarter-finals, where it goes to the best of seven and a new cloth on the table. I think you'll see the top players produce then."