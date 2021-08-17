Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby will now defend the Scottish Open title in Llandudno

This season's Scottish Open is to be staged in Wales after "a contractual issue" forced a change of venue a day before tickets were due to go on sale.

The World Snooker Tour event from 6-12 December was due to return to Glasgow's Emirates Arena, where it was held from 2016 to 2019.

A "disappointed" WST said it had been informed "at short notice" that this was not possible.

The event will now take place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

WST said the late notice "left us unable to find another venue in Scotland to host the event".

It realised it would "come as a blow" to fans in Scotland and vowed to return the event to the country next year.

Mark Selby will be defending the title, which is part of the Home Nations series and is billed as featuring many of the world's leading players.

Venue Cymru will also host this season's Cazoo Tour Championship next Spring and in the past has staged events like the World Grand Prix and Players Championship.