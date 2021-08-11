Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Qualifying rounds of the English and Scottish Open will now be played in September

The new Turkish Masters world ranking event has been postponed until March 2022.

The tournament was due to run from 27 September to 3 October in Antalya.

The decision comes as Turkey continues to battle deadly wildfires and remains on the UK government's red list for travel.

World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Steve Dawson called the news a "huge disappointment" but said "we fully intend to be in Antalya in March".

The world ranking event will see 64 players compete for total prize money of £500,000 in what will be the first event hosted by WST in Turkey.

The qualifying rounds of both the English Open and the Scottish Open will now be brought forward to September, around the dates the Turkish event was originally due to take place.