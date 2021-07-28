Last updated on .From the section Snooker

After his world championship exit in April, Allen said he planned to take "a bit of a break" from the game to address some personal issues

Mark Allen will play ex-partner Reanne Evans in the British Open in August, four months after he requested that she be removed from a television studio.

Evans was working as a BBC pundit at the World Championships when Allen said he didn't want her to be in a TV studio where a practice table was situated.

Allen and Evans - a 12-times Women's World Championship winner - have a teenage daughter together.

In April, Allen said he was taking a "break" to address personal issues.

"There's numerous things going on off the table which I'd rather not talk about," said the Northern Irishman following his 13-7 World Championship second-round defeat by Mark Selby, who went on to win the title.

"It's hard playing snooker at the best of times when you are competing against the very best in the world with a clear head. At the minute, I just don't have that."

The former Masters champion was practising before the 10am start of his first match against China's Lyu Haotian in Sheffield on 20 April when he requested that England's Evans be removed from the TV studio.

The British Open is taking place in Leicester from 16-22 August.