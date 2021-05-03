Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Snooker Championship final Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 2-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; live text on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Selby held off a determined Shaun Murphy to maintain his three-frame lead in the World Championship final at a sold out Crucible Theatre.

Selby made the first century of the match and also won the afternoon's final frame with a run of 69 to take a 14-11 lead into the final session.

Murphy, who trailed 10-7 overnight, fought back with breaks of 100 and 56 after falling 13-9 behind.

The best-of-35 final continues on Monday at 19:00 BST - live on BBC TV.

More to follow.

