World Snooker Championship: Shaun Murphy leads Mark Selby after first session of final
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May
Shaun Murphy built a slender 5-3 advantage over Mark Selby as their World Championship final got under way at the Crucible.
Murphy won the two opening frames but was pegged back by a determined Selby, who made an 89 to level at 2-2.
The pair then traded frames, but breaks of 64 and a 52 in a nervy final frame of the session helped Murphy pull clear.
The best-of-35 final continues on Sunday at 19:00 BST.
