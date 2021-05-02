Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Selby and Murphy last met at the Crucible 2007, with Selby winning that semi-final encounter 17-16.

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Shaun Murphy built a slender 5-3 advantage over Mark Selby as their World Championship final got under way at the Crucible.

Murphy won the two opening frames but was pegged back by a determined Selby, who made an 89 to level at 2-2.

The pair then traded frames, but breaks of 64 and a 52 in a nervy final frame of the session helped Murphy pull clear.

The best-of-35 final continues on Sunday at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.

