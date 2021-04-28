Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby won the last of his three world titles in 2017

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson marched into the semi-finals of the World Championship with commanding victories over Mark Williams and Neil Robertson.

Selby thrashed fellow three-time champion Williams 13-3, to win with a session to spare.

And Wilson reeled off five frames in a row to seal a 13-8 victory over 2010 winner Robertson.

Selby will play Anthony McGill or Stuart Bingham next, while Wilson will face Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy.

Leading 6-2 overnight, Selby looked back to his best as he made breaks of 96, 58 and 66 en route to winning the opening four frames of the day.

Williams, who last won the world title in 2018, briefly rallied with a 79 before Selby completed his win.

Meanwhile, Wilson reached his third Crucible semi-final after dispatching one of the pre-tournament favourites in Australia's Robertson.

With the match delicately poised at 8-8 overnight Wilson, who beat Judd Trump at the same stage last year, opened up with a superb break of 133 before moving 11-8 ahead.

Last year's beaten finalist also won a scrappy 20th frame to leave Robertson needing to win all five remaining frames, and a composed break of 84 saw Wilson confirm a comprehensive win.