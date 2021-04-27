Judd Trump won the World Snooker Championship for the first time in 2019, beating John Higgins in the final

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

For sale: one pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. In good condition. One previous owner. Guaranteed to win you the World Snooker Championship.

Well, the latter might be a push, but they do have a Crucible crown tied up already, even if it was just a sole triumph.

World number one Judd Trump is auctioning off his distinctive match shoes for the Jessie May charity, based in his home town of Bristol.

"I would be very surprised if they weren't winning the World Championship next year," Trump joked to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They are very lucky shoes and that is why I get some outrageous flukes and they [the new owner] will too."

That belief could lead some of the 31-year-old's title rivals in Sheffield to use their prize money to show an interest in the bidding, which is already up to £2,800. external-link

Judd Trump has worn the shoes in the majority of his televised tournaments during the past three years

The size 8 shoes have now been 'retired' - signed and mounted for the winning bidder - with Trump sporting new footwear for this year's tournament as he bids to lace up a second world title to add to his 2019 triumph.

Trump is an ambassador for the charity, which provides nursing care at home for children with terminal or life-limiting conditions and was set up by Chris and Philippa Purrington in memory of their baby daughter Jessica May.

"I know a lot of charities have been struggling in lockdown with very limited fundraising able to go ahead so I just thought it would be a good idea, with such a unique piece of sporting memorabilia," Trump added.

"The shoes have won a World Championship with me and a lot of other tournaments. Hopefully, we can raise as much money as possible for them.

"It's something I really want to get behind and help them in any way possible because the carers and everyone involved do so much hard work and it's just nice to get some recognition for them."

Big shoes to fill, then - and pricey ones too, but all for a good cause.