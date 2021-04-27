Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson has lost in the quarter-finals in the past two years, to Mark Selby in 2020 and John Higgins in 2019

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Neil Robertson established a 5-3 lead over last year's runner-up Kyren Wilson in the opening session of their World Championship quarter-final.

Third seed Robertson hit two tons to go 4-1 in front but Wilson won two of the final three frames to stay in touch.

Stuart Bingham recovered from 2-0 down to draw level at 4-4 with Scotland's Anthony McGill, the last-16 conqueror of reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Both best-of-25 matches resume for their second session at 19:00 BST.

Robertson, who lifted the world crown in 2010 but has only been beyond the quarter-finals once since, took the opening frame with a 100 break but Wilson pinched the next on the colours and looked set to do the same in the third, only to miss the final black.

The Australian capitalised and extended his advantage to 4-1 and later 5-2, helped by a 105 break in frame four and an outrageous fluked blue in frame five, before Wilson rallied with a 76 in the sixth frame.

Confusion abounded in the final frame of the session over whether the arena scoreboard was incorrect with Wilson 65-0 ahead, leading to a delay as referee Jan Verhaas used TV replays to check the score, but a Robertson miss rendered the issue redundant.

On the other table, McGill punished early misses from Bingham to take the opening two frames but the 2015 champion, forced to come through qualifying this season after dropping out of the top 16, replied with runs of 60, 64, 122 and 108 to end the session level.

Still to come

Tuesday's two remaining quarter-finals begin at 14:30 BST as world number one Judd Trump faces 2005 champion Shaun Murphy, while Mark Selby takes on fellow three-time Crucible winner Mark Williams.