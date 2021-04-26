Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby has won 19 ranking events in his 22-year professional career

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Selby completed the World Championship quarter-final line-up with an imposing 13-7 win over Mark Allen.

Selby, 37, led the Northern Irishman 9-6 overnight and, after each won a frame, the three-time world champion's 11th break of more than 50 took his lead to 11-7.

A third ton put him within reach of a win he earned in a messy 20th frame.

Seventh seed Shaun Murphy's trademark long potting was to the fore as breezed past China's Yan Bingtao 13-7.

Selby now faces another three-time Crucible winner, Welshman Mark Williams, in what will be the Leicester man's ninth Crucible quarter-final.

Allen, the world number 13, managed six scores of more than 50, but was nowhere his best form at the end of a difficult season affected by off-table issues.

"I felt good all the way through," Selby said. "I played a great frame to go 6-2 up and then took a big couple of good frames. After that, I was able to stay in control and focused.

"I'm trying not to over-think things and play with instinct and it seems to be working. I'm in a good place mentally and physically."

Murphy rediscovers his magic touch

Shaun Murphy has had a poor season, losing in the first or second round of nine out of 15 tournaments

The 2005 champion Murphy, who faces world number one Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, had not reached the last eight since he was runner-up to Stuart Bingham in 2015.

But the 38-year-old was in eye-catching form against Masters champion Yan, taking three of the first four frames to wrap up victory in rapid time.

Yan, who at 21 has missed his last opportunity to break Stephen Hendry's record as the youngest ever world champion, scored eight half-centuries - one more than Murphy - and matched him with two tons.

But he made too many errors and lacked consistency after a blistering start by his vastly experienced opponent.

Murphy, who scored two centuries in the first three frames, said: "I've had a number of bad defeats here in the past few years, so it's been a great week to play well and still be here in week two.

"I have lost so early in tournaments this season, so I have had a lot of time to spend on the practice table. I have worked very hard on my safety game.

"When it all clicks and comes together, like it did in the first session, it puts you in a very strong position. I felt like I broke the back of the match early on and at 6-2 up, the game was mine to lose.

"Judd has been the player of the season in the past couple of years so he will be a massive favourite. There is no pressure on me; I have a free crack at him and I am really looking forward to it."

