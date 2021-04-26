Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen admitted he had been "outfought" by three-time world champion Selby

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Allen plans to take "a bit of break" from snooker to address some personal issues after exiting from the World Championship against Mark Selby.

After leading 9-6 going into the final session against the Northern Irishman, Leicester man Selby, 37, completed a dominant 13-7 second-round victory.

"There's numerous things going on off the table which I'd rather not talk about," said Allen, 35.

"I will come back but I can't see me coming back any time soon."

Allen, whose best World Championship performance remains reaching the semi-finals in 2009, added: "I'll probably take a bit of a break from the game even if it means missing a few tournaments just to get all that sorted out.

"It's hard playing snooker at the best of times when you are competing against the very best in the world with a clear head. At the minute I just don't have that."

After trailing 6-2 after the first session, Allen was always playing catch up against three-time world champion Selby.

He reduced the Englishman's lead to 9-6 after a shortened second session but Selby soon moved four ahead on Monday evening and remained in control thereafter.

Allen acknowledged that he had been "outfought" by the steely Leicester player.

"Up to 8-4 Mark was phenomenal. His safety play was different class. He had me in all sorts of trouble. He was complete granite.

"I knew coming in tonight I would need to start fast and if anything, it was quite the opposite.

"I started very poorly and made a few mistakes that I hadn't been making throughout the match when I was just getting outplayed. I made it a bit easier for him tonight."