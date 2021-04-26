Neil Robertson has won 20 ranking event titles

World number three Neil Robertson says only something "special" will stop him winning a second Crucible title.

The 39-year-old faces 2020 runner-up Kyren Wilson in the last eight, having only been beyond that stage once since winning the World Championship in 2010.

Robertson is confident of success this year but says he has been guilty of getting ahead of himself in the past.

"I have been here many times before. But I am certainly good enough to win it. I have proven that," he said.

Robertson has won two ranking events and reached two further finals this season but wants to get the balance right between confidence and caution.

"I did get a bit too excited thinking my name was on the trophy," the Cambridge-based Australian added. "So I can't allow any thoughts of that.

"I just have to play the way I am playing. It's about keeping level-headed, playing my own game and making sure I enjoy every match I play.

"If I enjoy the match I play, even if I lose then you hold your hands up and say the other guy was too good. The worst thing is talking after a defeat wishing I was more aggressive or I wish I was fluent.

"That's been the focus and I have been able to maintain that - and will be able to maintain it. I feel that it will take something very special from my opponent to beat me."

Wilson, 29, has reached at least the quarter-finals of snooker's showpiece event in the past five seasons, making the semi-finals in 2018 and the final, where he lost to Ronnie O'Sullivan, last year.

"Kyren has a terrific record in this event," Roberson added. "He has the all-round game, a great attitude and the focus to win here.

"He is a fantastic player and someone all the young kids and players should watch and see how he goes about things because he is very professional."

