Mark Selby needs seven frames for victory over Mark Allen

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen trails Mark Selby 6-2 after the first session of their second round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.

The three-time world champion dominated Saturday afternoon's action with six breaks over fifty - including a 134, the highest of the tournament so far.

Selby led 2-0 but Allen won the next two frames to level by the interval.

The Leicester man took the last four to enjoy a healthy advantage ahead of two more sessions on Sunday and Monday.

Breaks of 68, 53, 96, 61 and 134 helped Selby establish a 4-2 lead in the best-of-25 frame encounter and he went on to increase his cushion.

Allen defeated Chinese qualifier Lyu Haotian 10-2 in his first round match while Selby was an even more comfortable victor, seeing off Kurt Maflin 10-1.

The winner of the last-16 tie between fourth-ranked Selby and number 13 seed Allen will face Mark Williams or John Higgins in the quarter-finals.

The most recent of Selby's three world titles came in 2017, while Allen's previous best performance at the Crucible Theatre was back in 2009, when he reached the semi-finals.

The second session of their match will take place at 14:30 BST on Sunday, with the concluding frames on Monday at 19:00.