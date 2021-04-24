Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson won the World Championship in 2010

Third seed Neil Robertson moved into the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a clinical 13-9 win over world number 14 Jack Lisowski.

Robertson, the 2010 world champion, began with a stylish 126 and a break of 87 extended his 9-7 lead by two frames.

Lisowski rallied, but scores of 70 and 90 saw the Australian through.

Meanwhile, Mark Williams leads fellow multiple world champion John Higgins 10-6 after another high-quality session in their last-16 tie.

Classy Robertson strolls through

Robertson resumed 9-7 ahead and always looked in control, finishing with four centuries and seven scores of more than 50 in a win that seven-time Crucible champion Stephen Hendry described as "utterly ruthless".

But Robertson said there was still room for improvement.

"I should have made six or seven tons," said Robertson, who faces last year's runner-up Kyren Wilson or world number 11 Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

"I had a little bit of luck with a couple of flukes but made them count.

"At times Jack threw everything at me. I was impressed with his patience and safety and if he had been playing someone who wasn't playing as well as me then he would probably have gone through.

"I am certainly good enough to win the event but it is about keeping level-headed. The key is turning good sessions into great sessions or bad sessions into good sessions."

Williams on top in battle of ex-champions

Williams was a shock Crucible champion in 2018

Welshman Williams, 46, has beaten Higgins in three of their previous four meetings at the Crucible and looked certain to make it four after moving from 5-3 to 10-3 ahead.

He scored a century to open, and breaks of 63 and 80 helped him move to within three frames of victory as his deft touch and fast-paced attacking approach saw him dominate.

Scotland's Higgins responded in typical style, but he missed a tricky black on 113 when on track for a 147.

The century helped the 45-year-old's confidence return and he stayed in touch by taking the next two with scores of 107 and 82 to trail 10-6 prior to the game's conclusion on Saturday evening.

Still to come

Higgins and Williams also play to a finish on Saturday night, while 2005 champion Shaun Murphy gets under way against China's Yan Bingtao.

Before then the afternoon action sees Kyren Wilson take a 9-7 advantage into his final session against Barry Hawkins.

And three-time champion Mark Selby begins his second-round match against Northern Ireland's Mark Allen.

