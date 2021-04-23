Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his first world title in 2001

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he may have up to 10 years to try to match or beat Stephen Hendry's Crucible record of seven World Championship victories.

The reigning champion lost a thrilling second-round match on a deciding 25th frame to Scotland's Anthony McGill on Friday, ending his hopes of achieving the feat this season.

O'Sullivan has always played down his desire to win a seventh Crucible title.

But he said: "It's the one record I haven't got."

O'Sullivan trailed 10-6 but stormed back to lead 11-10 and then 12-11, only to miss a great chance to close out victory.

But he said he "was able to enjoy the game and stay in a good frame of mind".

He added: "If I play well, I enjoy it and want to be out there. If not, then I can't really be bothered.

"I'd love to play for another five to 10 years. And I would be crazy not to.

"It was nice to compete even when I wasn't firing on all cylinders. I gave it all I had. That's pleasing, and if I continue to do that, that's the most important thing.

"If I get a few results on the way, great. If not, it's no big deal. I don't need to prove anything."

