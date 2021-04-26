Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Snooker has embraced its role in fans returning to see live sport and a sell-out crowd at the World Championship final would be a fitting reward, says the sport's supremo Jason Ferguson.

Sheffield's Crucible Theatre has been part of a pilot letting crowds return after an easing of Covid rules.

The last session of the final is set to be played in front of a capacity of 980 with other tickets also selling fast.

"I'm delighted snooker could show what we're capable of," Ferguson said.

Up to 33% capacity was allowed for round one of snooker's showpiece event and that figure increased to 50% for the second round.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals allow the venue to be 75% full, with the final able to reach its near-1,000 capacity.

Ferguson told BBC Sport it would be "wonderful to have a sell-out", which is still looking likely after a successful first half of the event.

"I was there on the first Saturday and the atmosphere was amazing," Ferguson added.

"The team on the ground are doing an amazing job and it's also great to give players what they deserve, but we certainly won't be getting complacent.

"We have run 18 successful events throughout the season and have a proven track record in putting on tournaments. It feels like a reward for all the hard work."

Ferguson said a normal debrief after the event will provide valuable information and feedback and allow the government to open up other events.

"We will see what can be learned," Ferguson added. "It's about the wider picture.

"There was a lot of testing on the way in and out and monitoring of air quality, which will provide lots of interesting data.

"We usually have 29 events in a season but we have obviously not travelled like we normally do so there is a long way to go to back to normality."