World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan in trouble against Anthony McGill at Crucible

Anthony McGill
World number 16 Anthony McGill reached the semi-finals last season
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May
Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for a seventh World Championship title is in danger of ending in the second round after a sensational display by Anthony McGill saw the Scot build a shock 10-6 lead.

McGill, the world number 16, played near flawless snooker as breaks of 71, 126 and 89 helped win the first four frames of session two to go 8-4 up.

The defending champion stopped a seven-frame burst with a break of 92.

But a ton and half century put McGill on top in the best-of-25-frame match.

The pair play to a finish on Friday evening, with the winner facing either 2015 champion Stuart Bingham or Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones in the quarter-finals.

The afternoon action

Four-time world champion John Higgins and Welshman Mark Williams begin their second-round match, which is a re-run of the epic 2018 World Championship final that the Welshman won to earn his third Crucible crown.

The other match sees 2010 champion Neil Robertson resume 5-3 up against world number 14 Jack Lisowski in the second of their three scheduled sessions.

