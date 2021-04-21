World Snooker Championship: Anthony McGill not intimidated by Ronnie O'Sullivan
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Anthony McGill insists he will not be intimidated by Ronnie O'Sullivan when he plays the six-time winner in the World Snooker Championship last 16.
The Scot faces defending champion O'Sullivan on Thursday, having defeated Englishman Ricky Walden 10-5.
But despite losing all six of their past meetings, McGill says tackling the world number two does not daunt him.
"Perhaps when I was younger, you don't really think you're any good compared to these guys," he told BBC Sport.
"He's obviously better than me, but I've lost enough matches looking up to these guys that there's no point. I'll play my own game and see what happens.
"If I play like I did in the previous match, I will be happy with my performance. Ronnie might do what Ronnie does and play like God, but there's nothing I can do about that, I'll just try my best."
