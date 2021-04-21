Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Owen Phillips BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Shaun Murphy (left) was the last player to win the World Championship as a qualifier, a feat he achieved in 2005

Former champion Shaun Murphy trailed veteran Mark Davis 5-4 at the end of a tight opening session in their first-round match at the World Championship.

Ninth seed Murphy, the 2005 winner, pinched the first frame after Davis, 48, missed a red on a break of 56.

Davis, back at the Crucible for the 12th time in his career, scored three further half-centuries to build a 5-3 lead, but Murphy finished with a ton.

Three-time winner Mark Williams leads 27-year-old debutant Sam Craigie 5-4.

World number 51 Craigie settled impressively, scoring a break of 74 in frame one.

But after slipping further behind, Welshman Williams - the surprise champion in 2018 - won five of the next six frames, scoring breaks of 76, 52 and 85 along the way.

However, Newcastle's Craigie made a break of 70 to ensure he only trailed by one after the opening session.

Still to come

Williams against Craigie plays to a finish tonight, as does an all-English encounter between Barry Hawkins against Matthew Selt.

Hawkins, a five-time Crucible semi-finalist and the 2013 runner-up, leads qualifier Selt 6-3 after their first session.

Before then, the afternoon action sees the Crucible winner from 2019 Judd Trump resume with a 7-2 advantage over Liam Highfield and three-time winner Mark Selby begin against qualifier Kurt Maflin.