Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen is in firm control of his first-round encounter against Lyu Haotian

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is just three frames away from making the World Championship second round after going 7-2 in front against Lyu Haotian.

The 35-year-old former Masters champion from Antrim produced a superb 139 break in the first frame at the Crucible.

Allen followed up with breaks of 102, 116 and 69 to take a commanding lead over the Chinese qualifier into Tuesday's evening session.

The winner will face Mark Selby or Kurt Maflin in the last 16.

Allen, who is 13th in the world rankings, said he was in "zero form" and struggling a bit mentally" before starting his bid for a first world title in Tuesday's morning session.

"I've just been putting a lot of work in on the practice table, trying to do the right things so let's just see what happens," he added.

"I've always got that hope because I know that when I'm at my best I'm one of the best players in the world, it's just about bringing that out at the right time."

Allen has been knocked out in the first round of the last two World Championships but is well on course to avoid a hat-trick of early exits.

He reached the semi-finals at the Crucible in 2009 and has chalked up three quarter-final appearances.