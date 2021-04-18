Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jamie Jones reached the Crucible quarter-finals in 2012

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

Welshman Jamie Jones is through to the last 16 of the World Snooker Championship after a 10-4 win over world number eight Stephen Maguire.

Jones led 5-4 going into the final session and did not drop a frame as he cruised into the next round.

Scotsman Maguire was playing his first game since the Welsh Open in February while Jones had battled through qualifying to reach the Crucible.

Jones faces the winner of Ding Junhui or Stuart Bingham in the second round.

The win in Sheffield was another positive outcome for Jones, who sealed his place at the tournament after serving a one year band for failing to report a corrupt approach while being cleared of match-fixing.

Jones, 33, had nearly gave up snooker after losing his Tour card while serving his ban.

He went to the Crucible ranked 69th in the world, but proved his calibre with the emphatic win over Maguire.

Junhui and Bingham start their game against each other on Monday, 19 April.