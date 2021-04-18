Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan denied Kyren Wilson a first world title with an 18-8 victory in last year's final

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Kyren Wilson's "unbelievable ride" to the 2020 World Championship final means both his young sons have even higher expectations than the man himself.

The world number six's quest for a first Crucible title was ended by an in-form Ronnie O'Sullivan, who dominated to win 18-8.

But while Wilson is quietly confident about once again going all the way this year, it did not even occur to Finley and Bailey that dad won't be going the distance.

Wilson, 29, told BBC Sport: "As I was leaving the other day, I said to my two young boys, 'Dad's off to the snooker for the World Championship and they said 'What, for the final?'

"I said, 'no. not quite yet but hopefully mummy can bring you back for the final again'."

Both sons were watching on at the famous Sheffield venue last August and the whole experience has made a lasting impression on all of the Wilson clan.

"It was awesome for the family," added Wilson, who begins his first-round match against Gary Wilson on Monday.

"It was an unbelievable ride. I learned an awful lot. Ronnie has won it six times. You have to learn from these sort of players on these sort of occasions.

"But it was more dealing with the off-table stuff, the highs and lows of the semi-finals and rebooting yourself for the final."

Four-time ranking event winner Wilson has had a consistent season reaching five ranking quarter-finals, one semi-final and winning the Championship League.

But he has made sure to find time to pass on his expertise to his boys, who are showing signs of following their dad as they get to grips with a small pool table at their Kettering home.

"I am a little bit brutal," Wilson explained. "I am trying to teach them the proper cue action, techniques and bridge hands. The main thing is they are enjoying it.

"With the World Championship I have not been able to dedicate as much time to them as I would have liked. When this is over it is a bit of family time."