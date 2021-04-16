Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April - 3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he does not care about defending his World Snooker Championship title and would be happy not playing at the Crucible.

The 45-year-old will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan has the chance to equal Stephen Hendry's modern-era record of seven World Championship wins.

"Winning the World Championship has always seemed an anti-climax to me, the same as walking out as defending champion," he said.

"It is what it is, it either floats your boat or it doesn't.

"I wish I shared your excitement about going for my seventh, but I don't. It suits my lifestyle, and playing snooker is probably the one part of it that I like the least.

"If I could not play, that would be great, and I could just take the other benefits of snooker. But I suppose you're never going to love 100% of what you do, so I just have to suck it up and get through some of the playing parts."

World number one Judd Trump takes on Liam Highfield and UK champion Neil Robertson plays China's Liang Wenbo, while Masters champion Yan Bingtao faces Martin Gould and four-time winner John Higgins plays Tian Pengfei.

The event begins on Saturday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and the BBC Sport website.

O'Sullivan has reached five ranking finals this season and will be a firm favourite against Joyce, who turned professional in 2006.

The 37-year-old, who is ranked 46th in the world, secured his place at the showpiece event with victory over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo in the final qualifying round on Wednesday.

Sam Craigie's reward for coming through qualifying is a daunting Crucible initiation against Welsh three-time champion Mark Williams.

Elsewhere in Thursday's draw, 2015 champion Stuart Bingham, another who came through qualifying, will meet China's Ding Junhui, while three-time winner Mark Selby faces Norway's Kurt Maflin in an intriguing first-round contest.

Should he progress, O'Sullivan, who suffered a shock first-round defeat by amateur James Cahill in 2019, will face Anthony McGill or Ricky Walden in the second round.

The Crucible will be around a third full for the first round, with the tournament a part of the government's pilot scheme to ensure fans can safely return to sporting and cultural venues.

The final is scheduled to be played in front of a capacity crowd of 980 people.

The World Snooker Tour has also confirmed that play will be paused for a period of silence on Saturday to mark Prince Philip's funeral at 15:00 BST.

All four players and the two referees will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Draw in full:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

