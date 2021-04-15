Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The World Snooker Championship was first held at the Crucible in 1977

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April - 3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The 2021 World Snooker Championship takes place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from 17 April to 3 May.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is the number one seed as he bids for a record-equalling seventh title in the modern era.

The tournament will see fans return to the Crucible as part of the government pilot programme following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, with organisers hopeful a capacity crowd will be able to attend the final.

Schedule

All times shown are BST. The BBC are not responsible for any changes that may be made to the schedule.

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 17 April

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

14:30

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 18 April

10:00

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

14:30

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

19:00

Stephen Maguirev Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Monday, 19 April

10:00

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

19:00

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Tuesday, 20 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

14:30

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Wednesday, 21 April

10:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

14:30

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

19:00

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

19:00

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

Friday, 23 April

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

Saturday, 24 April

10:00

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter

14:30

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson

19:00

John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

Sunday, 25 April

10:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

14:30

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

19:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

Monday, 26 April

13:00

Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones

David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin

Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Matches to played 27-28 April

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Matches to played 29 April - 1 May

Final (best of 35 frames)

Match to be played across four sessions 2-3 May