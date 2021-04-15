Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

World number one Judd Trump takes on Liam Highfield and UK champion Neil Robertson plays China's Liang Wenbo.

Masters champion Yan Bingtao faces Martin Gould and four-time winner John Higgins plays Tian Pengfei.

The event begins on Saturday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and the BBC Sport website.

More to follow