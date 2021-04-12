Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The World Snooker Championship is returning to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and you can watch comprehensive live coverage across the BBC.

We will have live action from every round, including all four sessions of the final, on BBC TV, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the defending champion having won his sixth world title last year, beating Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2013.

The competition runs from Saturday, 17 April to Monday, 3 May and fans will be allowed in to watch snooker's biggest tournament, with the capacity increasing throughout the event and the final set to be played in front of a full house.

Coverage

Saturday 17 April

Live coverage

13:15-16:00 - BBC One

10:00-12:00 & 16:00-17:30 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 16:20-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

00:30-01:20 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

01:20-03:20 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Sunday 18 April

Live coverage

11:30-13:00 & 14:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:55-00:45 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:45-02:45 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Monday 19 April

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Tuesday 20 April

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

Wednesday 21 April

Live coverage

10:00-11:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

03:30-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Thursday 22 April

Live coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Friday 23 April

Live coverage

10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:20-00:10 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:10-02:10 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Saturday 24 April

Live coverage

13:15-16:15 - BBC One

10:00-12:00, 16:15-17:30 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 16:15-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Sunday 25 April

Live coverage

10:00-11:30, 14:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

03:30-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Monday 26 April

Live coverage

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Tuesday 27 April

Live coverage - Quarter-Finals

10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Wednesday 28 April

Live coverage - Quarter-Finals

10:00-11:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

03:40-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Thursday 29 April

Live coverage - Semi-Finals

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:30 - BBC Four

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

01:45-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Friday 30 April

Live coverage - Semi-Finals

10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:30-20:30 - BBC Two

20:30-22:00 - BBC Four

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

01:25-14:30 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

Saturday 1 May

Live coverage - Semi-Finals

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 - BBC Sport website & mobile app

Sunday 2 May

Live coverage - Final

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two and BBC Sport website & mobile app

Monday 3 May

Live coverage - Final

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two and BBC Sport website & mobile app

All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.