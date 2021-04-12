World Snooker Championship 2021: BBC coverage schedule
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
The World Snooker Championship is returning to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and you can watch comprehensive live coverage across the BBC.
We will have live action from every round, including all four sessions of the final, on BBC TV, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is the defending champion having won his sixth world title last year, beating Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2013.
The competition runs from Saturday, 17 April to Monday, 3 May and fans will be allowed in to watch snooker's biggest tournament, with the capacity increasing throughout the event and the final set to be played in front of a full house.
Coverage
Saturday 17 April
Live coverage
13:15-16:00 - BBC One
10:00-12:00 & 16:00-17:30 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 16:20-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
00:30-01:20 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
01:20-03:20 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Sunday 18 April
Live coverage
11:30-13:00 & 14:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:55-00:45 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:45-02:45 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Monday 19 April
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Tuesday 20 April
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two
Wednesday 21 April
Live coverage
10:00-11:15 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two
03:30-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two
04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Thursday 22 April
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Friday 23 April
Live coverage
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:20-00:10 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:10-02:10 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Saturday 24 April
Live coverage
13:15-16:15 - BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:15-17:30 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 16:15-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Sunday 25 April
Live coverage
10:00-11:30, 14:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
10:00-12:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
03:30-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Monday 26 April
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Tuesday 27 April
Live coverage - Quarter-Finals
10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Wednesday 28 April
Live coverage - Quarter-Finals
10:00-11:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
03:40-04:30, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
04:30-06:30, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Thursday 29 April
Live coverage - Semi-Finals
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:30 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
01:45-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Friday 30 April
Live coverage - Semi-Finals
10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:30-20:30 - BBC Two
20:30-22:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
01:25-14:30 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
Saturday 1 May
Live coverage - Semi-Finals
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 - BBC Sport website & mobile app
Sunday 2 May
Live coverage - Final
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Monday 3 May
Live coverage - Final
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two and BBC Sport website & mobile app
All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.