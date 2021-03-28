Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson is now provisionally ranked number three in the world

Neil Robertson claimed the Tour Championship with a 10-4 win as Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered his fifth ranking final defeat of the season.

The Australian hit five century breaks in the final and won six consecutive frames in Sunday's evening session.

It was a 20th ranking title triumph for the UK Championship winner.

"I've never seen anyone play as well as that. His cue action is ridiculous. It was like he was playing on a pool table," said world champion O'Sullivan.

"I can't compete with that. I just have to sit back and enjoy that amazing play."

O'Sullivan had also been beaten in the Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open, Welsh Open and Players Championship finals.

Robertson now hopes he can regain the world title he won 11 years ago and will start as one of the favourites at the Crucible next month.

"If I'm going to compete at the World Championship, that's the sort of performance I'll have to put in," the 39-year-old told ITV.

"I played really well all week and just tried to maintain the tempo of how I play in practice."