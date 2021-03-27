Tour Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Barry Hawkins 10-9 to reach final

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan said he won despite being outplayed by Hawkins

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan fought back to beat Barry Hawkins 10-9 and reach the Tour Championship final.

O'Sullivan won the final four frames to set up a meeting with Australian Neil Robertson on Sunday.

Hawkins was 9-6 up and 47 ahead in the 16th frame when he was undone by a kick which let his rival in for a 71 break.

O'Sullivan never looked back and said he enjoyed the Celtic Manor venue more than what he called "a Category A prison" base in Milton Keynes.

Several tournaments have been held without spectators at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes during the Covid-19 pandemic, with special protocols in place.

After winning his semi-final at Celtic Manor in Newport, O'Sullivan said: "It's a lot better than Milton Keynes - Category A prison, that. I've seen enough of them over the years.

"I spent far too long there. That's a sad gaff, I didn't enjoy that towards the end.

"It's nice to come to a nice resort, the food's good and you can actually see some greenery and trees."

Hawkins began the match with breaks of 125 and 138 - the highest of the tournament so far - as the pair shared the opening eight frames.

He took six of the next eight and looked set for a 10-6 win before an unfortunate miss was the catalyst for the six-time world champion's comeback.

"He deserved to win. I feel for Barry, he's been grafting at his game and been unlucky with a few results," O'Sullivan told ITV.

"It's a horrible way to lose, but hopefully he can respond. He outplayed me. I just got out of jail."

World number 13 Hawkins said he felt "numb" after the defeat.

"I'm a bit devastated but I'm not going to beat myself up too much," he said.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport