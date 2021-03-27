Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan said he won despite being outplayed by Hawkins

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan fought back to beat Barry Hawkins 10-9 and reach the Tour Championship final.

O'Sullivan won the final four frames to set up a meeting with Australian Neil Robertson on Sunday.

Hawkins was 9-6 up and 47 ahead in the 16th frame when he was undone by a kick which let his rival in for a 71 break.

O'Sullivan never looked back and said he enjoyed the Celtic Manor venue more than what he called "a Category A prison" base in Milton Keynes.

Several tournaments have been held without spectators at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes during the Covid-19 pandemic, with special protocols in place.

After winning his semi-final at Celtic Manor in Newport, O'Sullivan said: "It's a lot better than Milton Keynes - Category A prison, that. I've seen enough of them over the years.

"I spent far too long there. That's a sad gaff, I didn't enjoy that towards the end.

"It's nice to come to a nice resort, the food's good and you can actually see some greenery and trees."

Hawkins began the match with breaks of 125 and 138 - the highest of the tournament so far - as the pair shared the opening eight frames.

He took six of the next eight and looked set for a 10-6 win before an unfortunate miss was the catalyst for the six-time world champion's comeback.

"He deserved to win. I feel for Barry, he's been grafting at his game and been unlucky with a few results," O'Sullivan told ITV.

"It's a horrible way to lose, but hopefully he can respond. He outplayed me. I just got out of jail."

World number 13 Hawkins said he felt "numb" after the defeat.

"I'm a bit devastated but I'm not going to beat myself up too much," he said.