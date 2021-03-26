Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson also reached the Tour Championship final in 2019

Neil Robertson produced a dominant display to beat world number three Mark Selby and reach the final of the Tour Championship.

The Australian, ranked fourth in the world, claimed a tournament-high break of 136 on his way to a 10-3 win at Celtic Manor in Newport.

Robertson will play either Barry Hawkins or world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sunday's final.

Sullivan takes on Hawkins in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Robertson raced into a 4-0 lead against Selby before the three-time world champion won the next two frames to make it 4-2.

However, Robertson restored his four-frame advantage by the end of the opening session and took control after the restart, with Selby claiming just one more frame.