Mark Allen progresses to Gibraltar Open last 16 with 4-2 win over Hossein Vafaei
Mark Allen beat Iranian Hossein Vafaei 4-2 to progress to the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open at the Marshall Arena.
A break of 73 helped Vafaei take the opening frame but Allen replied with a break of 73 of his own to level at 1-1.
The Northern Irishman moved 2-1 ahead, but the world number 38 restored parity again, before Allen won the final two frames at the Milton Keynes venue.
World-ranked 11 Allen will face England's Ricky Walden in the fourth round of the tournament on Sunday.
Walden stands 36th in the current world standings.
Allen produced a spirited comeback to edge Ukranian 15-year-old Iulian Boiko 4-3 in the third round on Friday after trailing 3-1.