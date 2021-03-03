Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Champion of Champions event in November

Mark Allen set a new record for duplicate breaks by one player in a single frame on his way to a 4-0 win over Jamie Curtis-Barrett in round one of the Gibraltar Open on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman compiled two breaks of 70 in the second frame to eclipse the previous record of two 64 breaks set by Gerard Greene.

The world number 11 also had breaks of 75 and 52 in his whitewash victory.

Allen will play 15-year-old Ukranian Iulian Boiko in his second round match.

Boiko defeated Republic of Ireland player Fergal O'Brien 4-3 in his opening round encounter.

Allen has struggled to find his best form this season, the highlight of his 2020-21 campaign so far being his victory in the Champion of Champions invitation tournament in November.

The 35-year-old's compatriot and practice partner Jordan Brown lost 4-3 to Rod Lawler in the first round of the Gibraltar Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes despite putting together the best two frames of the match - 88 and 92.

Brown was a shock winner of the Welsh Open in Newport last month, defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final.