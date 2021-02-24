Brown jumped 36 places up the world rankings with his win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sunday's Welsh Open final

Three days after winning a ranking tournament for the first time, Jordan Brown lost 6-0 to John Higgins in the first round of the Players Championship.

Northern Irishman Brown lifted the Welsh Open title on Sunday but was not given a chance by Scotland's Higgins.

The four-time world champion made a century break in each of the first three frames of a comfortable win.

Brown, a 750-1 outsider, beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the Welsh Open final.

It was one of the biggest upsets in sporting history as the Antrim man, lying 81st in the world prior to the tournament, defied the odds to become the lowest-ranked winner of a ranking event since 1983.

In his first outing since that victory, however, he was heavily beaten by Higgins, who hit 122, 133 and 121 during an emphatic start to the match in Milton Keynes.

The Scot was on course to become the first player in history to hit four opening centuries on two different occasions, having achieved the feat against O'Sullivan in 2005.

However, a bad position after potting a red meant his fourth-round break stalled at 57, but he still went into the interval 4-0 ahead.

Brown got into the match for the first time in frame five but a poor miss on the pink while 58-49 up saw him sacrifice the frame, with Higgins take the sixth frame comfortably.