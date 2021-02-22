Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Bingham has won six ranking titles and added the prestigious Masters last year

Defending champion Judd Trump lost in the opening round of the Players Championship in Milton Keynes as Stuart Bingham secured a tense 6-5 victory.

World number one Trump was 2-0 down but won the next three in a row to lead.

Bingham levelled and was on course for a 147 having made 15 reds and 14 blacks, only to miss a difficult cut on the 15th as the break ended on 113.

Trump forced a deciding frame but Bingham took it 69-0 and will now play Barry Hawkins or Zhou Yuelong.

It was a far more one-sided encounter on the other table as Kyren Wilson advanced with a 6-1 victory over Ryan Day and he awaits the winner of the match between Neil Robertson and Lu Ning.

