Last updated on .From the section Snooker

'I just never stopped believing in myself' - Brown celebrates shock Welsh Open triumph

Newport's Celtic Manor will host a second snooker tournament with the Tour Championship held there in March.

Celtic Manor hosted its first ever snooker event with the 2021 Welsh Open switched to the resort.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown won his first ranking title with victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final.

The Tour Championship will be held between 22 and 28 March, featuring the top eight players on the one-year ranking list.

The 2020 tournament was sue to be held in Llandudno but was switched to Milton Keynes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.