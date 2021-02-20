Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan is a four time winner of the Welsh Open, last winning in 2016

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the final of the Welsh Open after defeating the home favourite 6-1 in Saturday's evening session in Newport.

It will be the sixth Welsh Open final for O'Sullivan as he looks to equal John Higgin's record five titles.

Williams' run is the best result for a Welshman since Michael White reached the quarter-finals in 2016.

O'Sullivan faces Jordan Brown, who beat Stephen Maguire 6-1 in his semi-final earlier on Saturday, in the final.

Williams won the opening frame with a break of 73, but the Englishman soon levelled the match with a 102 break of his own to win the second frame.

The third frame was played at a slower pace but a determined O'Sullivan made another 77 break to take the frame.

The six-time world champion continued strongly and took a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval after a 54 break in the fourth.

O'Sullivan continued his dominant display to win the fifth frame, the longest in the match at more than 20 minutes, which at times it looked almost impossible to win with the balls stuck in the bottom left corner of the table.

Williams came back and had a chance in the sixth frame but a near miss by the Welshman on the brown ball in the top left pocket gave O'Sullivan the chance to pot the blue he needed to win his fifth successive frame.

And O'Sullivan sealed victory in the seventh frame to book his place in Sunday's final.

Jordan Brown continued his remarkable Welsh Open run as he beat Scotland's Stephen Maguire 6-1 in the Saturday's afternoon session.

Northern Ireland's Brown, who has never gone beyond a ranking tournament quarter-final before this week, dominated from the off against the Scotsman making a 135 break in the opening frame.

"All the hard work and dedication is finally paying off," the world number 81 said.

"Three years ago I was working in a petrol station serving customers getting up at half five, half six every morning.

"It's crazy to think since then the journey that I've had and being in a ranking tournament final is just incredible."

Day Seven schedule

Final

Jordan Brown (NIr) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) (1300 GMT)

Results from Day Six

Semi-finals

Stephen Maguire (Sco) 1-6 Jordan Brown (NIr)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-1 Mark Williams (Wal)