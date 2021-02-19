Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ali Carter has twice been the World Championship runner-up, in 2008 and 2012, losing both finals to Ronnie O'Sullivan

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Ali Carter has had to withdraw from the Welsh Open due to illness.

Carter was due to play Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on Friday afternoon.

O'Sullivan will now receive a bye to the semi-finals where he will face the winner of Mark Williams or Tom King on Saturday.

In a statement, the World Snooker Tour said, "The withdrawal is not related to Covid-19 symptoms and we wish Ali all the best for a speedy recovery."