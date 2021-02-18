Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the Welsh Open in 1996 and 1999 and remains the only Welshman to win the title

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport

Home favourite Mark Williams and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan are through to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open in Newport.

Williams advanced after defeating Iran's Hossein Vafaei 4-2 while O'Sullivan beat China's Zhou Yuelong.

World number 38 Vafaei had beaten world number one Judd Trump 4-2 in the third round earlier on Thursday with Williams seeing off Joe Perry.

Shaun Murphy, Mark Selby, and Stephen Maguire are also through.

Williams is the first Welshman to get to the quarter-final stage since 2016 and O'Sullivan has only lost one frame so far in the tournament.

Defending champion Murphy beat fellow Englishman Barry Hawkins 4-3, Selby defeated Yan Bingtao 4-2 while Scotland's Maguire secured his last eight spot with a 4-2 victory over Pang Junxu of China.

England's Tom Ford saw off compatriot Jack Lisowski 4-3 with Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown defeating Mark King by the same score.

Results from Day Four

Last 16

Shaun Murphy (Eng) 4-3 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Pang Junxu (Chn) 2-4 Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Mark Selby (Eng) 4-2 Yan Bingtao (Chn)

Jordan Brown (NIr) 4-3 Mark King (Eng)

Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 2-4 Mark Williams (Wal)

Jack Lisowski (Eng) 3-4 Tom Ford (Eng)

Zhou Yuelong (Chn) 1-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Ali Carter (Eng) 4-2 Mark Allen (NIr)