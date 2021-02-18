Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the Welsh Open in 1996 and 1999 and remains the only Welshman to win the title.

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Mark Williams is through to the last 16 of the Welsh Open after defeating England's Joe Perry 4-2 in Thursday's morning session in Newport.

England's Mark Selby is also through as he beat compatriot Joe O'Connor 4-3.

Masters champion Yan Bingtao is also through to the last 16 at the Celtic Manor after a comfortable 4-1 win against Xiao Guodong.

Scotland's Stephen Maguire secured his spot with a 4-2 victory over England's Matthew Selt.

Results from Day Four

Round three

Anthony McGill (Sco) 3-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Martin O'Donnell (Eng) 2-4 Pang Junxu (Chn)

Matthew Selt (Eng) 2-4 Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Mark Selby (Eng) 4-3 Joe O'Connor (Eng)

Yan Bingtao (Chn) 4-1 Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Jordan Brown (NIr) 4-3 Alexander Ursenbacher (Ger)

Jak Jones (Wal) 2-4 Mark King (Eng)

Mark Williams (Wal) 4-2 Joe Perry (Eng)

After 1300:

Shaun Murphy (Eng) - Ryan Day (Wal)

Judd Trump (Eng) - Hossein Vafaei (Irn)

Ricky Walden (Eng) - Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Tom Ford (Eng) - Kyren Wilson (Eng)

Mark Allen (Eng) - Scott Donaldson (Sco)

Zhou Yelong (Chn) - David Gilbert (Eng)

John Higgins (Sco) - Ali Carter (Eng)

Martin Gould (Eng) - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)