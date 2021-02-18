Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jordan Brown made his Crucible debut last summer

Antrim man Jordan Brown has reached the last 16 at the Welsh Open after fighting back from 3-1 to beat Swiss player Alexander Ursenbacher 4-3.

Brown's performance this week has maintained his impressive recent form after he reached the quarter-finals at last month's German Masters.

He trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in Thursday morning's match but dominated the final three frames to take victory.

Mark Allen is in action his last-32 match against Scott Donaldson.

That match was starting at 13:00 GMT with all the morning and afternoon winners then going to play their last-16 ties on Thursday evening.

After losing the opening frames, Brown, 33, opened his account against Ursenbacher with a break of 84.

The Swiss player restored a two-frame advantage to lead 3-1 but world number 81 Brown cut the deficit with a run of 64 in the next before comfortably winning the final two frames to set up an evening encounter with former Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King, who beat Jak Jones 4-2 on Thursday morning.